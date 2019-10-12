Juvenile hurt after early morning 'hood-surfing' in southeast Houston leads to wreck

A juvenile is hurt after trying to hood-surf on a car in the early hours of the morning in southeast Houston, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m., four minor friends went for a drive when police say one of them decided to hood-surf on top of the car. The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a ditch near 4041 Wyne Street near Galveston Road.

When police arrived, they found one of the boys with injuries to his arm, and he was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear who was driving when the crash happened.

