Jury due back in court to begin punishment phase of Stay family murder trial

HOUSTON - Five years after the murders of six family members in Spring, the man responsible could learn his fate.

After two days of deliberation, Ronald Haskell was convicted of capital murder Thursday for the slayings of his sister-in-law, her husband and five of their kids.

The jury will be back in the courtroom Monday to start the punishment phase and determine if Haskell should be sentenced to life without parole or death.

Haskell’s defense attorney is working to get him life without parole and plan to argue he’s not a danger to anyone.

"We want to save his life. That's our job," said defense attorney Neil Davis III. "He's been institutionalized. He's been in the jail for five years. There have been no problems in the jail. He's been medicated. His mental health issues have been treated."

The jury is expected to be back in the courtroom around 9 a.m. Monday.

