Jurors to resume deliberation in Stay family slayings trial

HOUSTON - Day two of deliberations in the Stay family slayings trial starts Thursday morning after the jury failed to reach a verdict Wednesday.

The jury was sequestered at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday after multiple hours of deliberation without reaching a verdict.

Ronald Haskell, 39, of Utah, is charged in connection with the 2014 shooting deaths of Katie and Stephen Stay and their children Bryan, Emily, Rebecca and Zach. Their fifth child, Cassidy, was shot but survived her injuries.

Wednesday’s closing arguments lasted three hours.

The defense argued Haskell was suffering from mental illness, while the prosecution said he was in his right mind at the time of the killings.

Jurors are considering three options: guilty of capital murder, not guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity.

They are expected to return to the courtroom at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.