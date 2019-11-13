Judge finds no probable cause after woman accused of pepper-spraying elderly man

HOUSTON - A judge found no probable cause Tuesday in the case of a woman who was accused of pepper-spraying an elderly man during an argument.

Officials at the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said Mariah Davis-Webster was charged with injury to an elderly person in connection with the case.

According to prosecutors, Davis-Webster and the man were arguing after the door of the man's car was opened and hit Davis-Webster's car. Prosecutors said that, during the argument, Davis-Webster felt threatened and pepper-sprayed the 83-year-old man.

Prosecutors said investigators at the scene saw no evidence that the man's car door had damaged Davis-Webster's vehicle.

Investigators said Davis-Webster was the person who called 911.

During an early-morning hearing Tuesday, a judge said there was no probable cause in the case.

"That doesn't mean the state is going to accept this," the judge told Davis-Webster. "They can take the case to a grand jury. This is a felony. They can take it to another judge, but, for now, I'm going to find there's no probable cause in your case."

The judge ordered Davis-Webster to be discharged from custody.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect information that was presented in court.

