Judge denies motion for mistrial in Stay family slayings case

HOUSTON - A judge has denied the motion for a mistrial in the case of the Stay family slayings.

Ronald Lee Haskell, 39, is charged with capital murder in connection with the 2014 shooting deaths of his sister-in-law Katie Stay, her husband, Stephen Stay and their children Bryan, Emily, Rebecca and Zach. The couple’s fifth child, Cassidy Stay, was shot but survived her injuries.

The judge declared a one-week recess in the trial on Aug. 30 due to a personal matter not pertaining to the case, officials said.

Haskell’s attorney filed for a mistrial on Tuesday, claiming that one of the sergeants who testified was asked an “improper question (about Haskell’s mental health) with no foundation in fact,” court documents revealed.

The defense argued that the question was “highly prejudicial and impinged on Haskell's right to a fair trial,” so they requested a mistrial, according to court documents.

The judge denied the request for a mistrial on Thursday.

The trial is expected to resume Friday.

