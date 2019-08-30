Judge declares 1-week recess in trial for man accused of killing 6 Stay family members in 2014

KPRC2

HOUSTON - The trial for a man accused of killing six members of a Spring family and wounding a seventh will resume in a week.

Ronald Haskell, 39, of Utah, is charged in connection with the 2014 shooting deaths of Katie and Stephen Stay and four of their children, Bryan, Emily, Rebecca and Zach. Their fifth child, Cassidy, was shot but survived her injuries.

Opening statements began Monday, but on Friday, the judge said the trial will not resume until next Friday.

The judge has a matter unrelated to the trial that needs his attention, according to officials.

Prosecution's claims

The prosecution claims Haskell planned out an attack and was seeking revenge against Melanie Haskell, his ex-wife and sister of Katie Stay, for their divorce.

"What you need to know is that he was angry," said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Samantha Knecht. "He was mad. He had lost control, and he didn't like it.

"They got married in 2002, and after years of physical and verbal abuse, Melanie Haskell couldn't take it anymore, and she left him."

Melanie Haskell moved to Spring with their children following the couple's divorce in 2011. They lived with her parents.

Prosecutors accused Ronald Haskell of deliberately planning the rampage, driving from California, where he lived with his parents after the divorce, to Utah, where he's accused of stealing a 9 mm gun from an ex-girlfriend.

While in Utah, prosecutors said, Ronald Haskell also purchased duct tape and a pillow from a Walmart. He eventually reached his final destination in Texas.

Prosecutors said Ronald Haskell used the pillow he purchased in Utah as a silencer for the gun as he opened fire on the Stay family.

Cassidy, then 15 years old, survived a gunshot to the head, prosecutors said. She played dead until she no longer heard Ronald Haskell's footsteps in the home, prosecutors said. He took the family's cellphones with him, driving off in Stephen Stay's car, prosecutors said.

Cassidy used a landline to call 911.

After opening arguments, jurors heard audio of the call.

"How many have been shot?" the dispatcher asked.

"All seven of us," Cassidy replied, referring to herself, her parents and her four younger siblings.

Cassidy also told the dispatcher that it was her uncle Ron who pulled the trigger.

Cassidy then warned the dispatcher that Ronald Haskell likely was en route to her grandparents home. She was crying uncontrollably as she said his killing spree wasn't over.

"I don't know what's going on or why he did this," Cassidy said in the 911 call.

Defense claims

Ronald Haskell's defense team told jurors their client has schizophrenia and the voices in his head directed him to kill. One voice was named Joseph, according to the defense.

Ronald Haskell's attorney said his client had been hospitalized six times prior to the killings.

The defense said Ronald Haskell sought treatment but the treatment was inconsistent and not always helpful.

While Texas has an insanity statute, in the case of the State of Texas v. Ronald Haskell, it will be up to his defense team to prove their client was insane at the time of the attack.

