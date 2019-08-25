JH-Town Weekend continues with day of giving back

HOUSTON - It’s the third annual JH-Town Weekend, where basketball superstar James Harden brings the party. Friday night held a charity concert, Saturday night will feature a comedy show and how about Travis Scott coming in for a celebrity softball game Sunday?

But today, it was all about the kids. Harden surprised local children with brand-new bicycles at Tuffly Park. He and Mayor Sylvester Turner also announced Harden is donating more than $240,000 for new basketball courts in underserved areas. Harden said he knows he may be recognized for his basketball skills.

“Ultimately,” Harden said, “I want to be a legend off the court, as well.” Some of the areas getting new courts are the ones hit the hardest by Hurricane Harvey.

Harden also mentioned social media taking over kids’ lives. “They need to be active and have fun and be kids.”

Harden’s foundation is 3TheHardenWay and focuses on scholarships, as well.

