'It's like him being killed all over again': Mother of slaying victim says son's killers given bond

Horace Harris (left) and Blaise Vega (right) are seen in these mug shots provided to KPRC 2.

HOUSTON - It has been a tough week for one Houston mother.

Ursula McGee's son was killed two years ago. This week, she learned one of the three suspects charged in connection with her son's death was granted multiple bonds.

"It's just been hard since 2017 on that day," McGee said as tears fell from her eyes. "From there forward it's just been hard, every time I talk about it."

McGee's then 21-year-old son, Melton, was shot and killed Oct. 23, 2017, while sitting in his SUV at an Atascocita apartment complex. Since then, two of the three suspects charged with capital murder have been granted bond.

"It's like him being killed all over again," McGee said. "Nothing's happened. So, each time they get out it's like they're killing him again."

Horace Harris, one of the suspects, was charged with another felony on July 3 in connection with a violent carjacking, according to court records.

"He got his bond on Thanksgiving Day," McGee said. "I had a breakdown -- Thanksgiving Day! My son's not even here, and he gets to go home and eat turkey."

On Saturday, a second capital murder suspect was granted two additional bonds. Blaise Vega was charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a felony. Houston police said he stole a truck from a Walmart parking lot and ran from officers as they were trying to conduct a traffic stop.

Despite his capital murder case, Vega was granted a collective $15,100 bond, which he has posted.

"We want to know how many offenders are on multiple bonds," said Andy Kahan, of Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Kahan said he understands the frustration of families like the McGees. There are about 3,000 defendants currently out on bond for either capital murder, murder or aggravated assault, according to Kahan.

"It's an obvious violation of your bond when you're charged with another felony especially if you're on bond for capital murder," he said. "That pretty much sends a clue you're not gonna abide by the rules and conditions so what makes you think they're gonna abide by the laws of society."

McGee said the justice system needs to stop giving dangerous, repeat criminals, room to commit more crimes.

"Hold these people accountable and stop giving them a slap on the wrist," she said. "Stop thinking about money or politics or whatever it is. It seems to be about the money cause bond is money."

