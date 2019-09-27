'It's come full circle': Sculpture of Maleah Davis gifted to Texas EquuSearch

A sculpture of Maleah Davis was gifted to EquuSearch on Sept. 27, 2019

HOUSTON - Maleah Davis' case captured hearts across the country and people watched as search groups scoured Houston and chased leads in an effort to find the missing child.

Director Tim Miller and the rest of Texas EquuSearch played a huge role in finding the 4-year-old girl and bringing her back to Houston so she could be honored and given a proper burial.

Sculptor Shirley Scarpetta decided to honor the child in the only way she knew how; by creating a statue of Maleah so she will never be forgotten.

After two months of hard work, Scarpetta completely the project and decided that the statue's permanent home should be with Miller and EquuSearch.

Director Tim Miller with artist Shirley Scarpetta. We are grateful for the opportunity to give this beautiful piece created in remembrance of Maleah Davis a home here at our office in Dickinson. Posted by Texas EquuSearch - TXEQ on Thursday, September 26, 2019

"It's come full circle," Scarpetta said in a video posted to the EquuSearch Facebook page. "I couldn't be more honored that Tim will be housing this beautiful memorial of Maleah."

Texas EquuSearch shared photos on the statue and said the organization is "grateful for the opportunity to give this beautiful piece created in remembrance of Maleah Davis a home here at our office in Dickinson."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.