It's Boobtastic! Pumpkins decorated by breast cancer staff at Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Take a peek at some hilarious boob-themed pumpkins that were decorated by Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center's breast cancer staff.

The pumpkin decorating was featured for the hospital's annual In the Pink Luncheon. The event was held Friday at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

The goal was to raise money to assist the hospital's efforts in breast cancer awareness and support.

Check out the decked-out Boobtastic photos below:

