Investigation underway after woman's body found in Lake Conroe

CONROE, Texas - The body of a 60-year-old woman was found in Lake Conroe on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

A man found the body of Ramon Manchester in the water around 10:05 a.m., according to authorities.

Manchester was last seen by her parents late Saturday night, officials said. Her parents live near where Manchester's body was found.

Manchester's drowning remains under investigation and anyone with information about her death is asked to call the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office Lake Division at 936-539-7821.

