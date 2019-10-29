Man, woman found shot to death inside home near northwest of downtown Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead inside a home near Houston Heights on Monday, police said.

The discovery was made at 5:59 p.m. in the 1600 block of Bingham Street.

The victims were found shot to death by family members who hadn’t heard from them in days and used a back window to get inside the home.

Houston police do not believe there is any threat to the community but are investigating to see how the victims died and who’s to blame.

Police were also unable to tell KPRC where the victims were shot and if the relationship between the two.

