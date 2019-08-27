Investigation underway after man gunned down in northwest Harris County

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in the middle of the road in northwest Harris County.

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in the middle of the road in northwest Harris County.

The shooting happened around midnight Monday on Highway 6 and Forest Trails Drive.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found the man in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

His wounds were severe, and he was rushed to a hospital where he later died, authorities said.

According to authorities, the man got out of his vehicle and there was some sort of altercation with another person before the shooting.

Deputies are speaking with witnesses, but they are giving conflicting descriptions of the other vehicle, so investigators are working to learn more details.

The shooting happened near a Walgreens, so authorities are working to get surveillance footage in an effort to shed some light on the deadly shooting.

Investigators said they found alcohol inside the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.