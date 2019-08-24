In need of job? Veteran, military spouse job fair held at Toyota Center on Thursday

Allison Joyce/Getty Images

HOUSTON - There are more than 600,000 military spouses across the nation who are unemployed or underemployed in their professional careers. DAV and Recruit Military want to focus on helping that group and veterans find jobs in Houston.

They will host the Houston Veterans Job Fair at the Toyota Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

The free event is dedicated to helping veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists by featuring more than 50 employers ready to hire.

Click here to register to attend the event.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.