Iconic skyscraper in downtown Houston renamed

HOUSTON - The 56-story Class A office building, formerly known as Bank of America Center, is being renamed to TC Energy Center Tuesday afternoon, according to M-M Properties.

It has been an iconic landmark by defining downtown Houston's skyline since 1983.

The official announcement was made at 1 p.m. at 700 Louisiana St.

Architects Philip Johnson and John Burgee designed the trophy-shaped office tower to have 1.15 million square feet of office and retail space.

