'I wasn't scared': Arrest made after woman chases down serial purse snatcher

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a serial thief who seems to target women in broad daylight, gets caught, bonds out and does it again.

Arthur Mcshan has been charged at least a dozen times over the years with theft, burglary or robbery. This time, his target fought back.

“I think it was just adrenaline,” a woman named Quinn said. “I thought to myself, you’re not going to get away with this.”

Quinn was loading groceries into her car at a Walmart in the heights when Mcshan opened her passenger door, grabbed her purse and drove off.

Quinn followed Mcshan for about a mile until he was forced to slow down.

“My instinct was just to step on the gas and hit him,” Quinn said. “I did that, and his airbags went off and he lost control of his vehicle and hit (a) Metro bus.”

When Mcshan ran off, Quinn got into his car and took back her purse.

“I always thought it would never happen to me, ever,” Quinn said. “I was so determined to make him stop that I wasn’t scared.”

“What I don’t understand is the system,” Quinn added. “How can they allow someone that has continuously done this and bonded out to be on the streets?

In March, Mcshan shoved an elderly woman to the ground in a parking lot in Memorial and stole her purse. Houston police caught him.

Mcshan was out on bond from that crime when this latest incident occurred. If you have information about his whereabouts, contact police.

