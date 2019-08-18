'I miss my brother': Family of man killed when hit by 12-year-old driver speaks

HOUSTON - The family of a man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by a minor speaks to KPRC2 after the tragedy.

The family of 40-year-old Enrique Vasquez can't believe he's gone.

“I can’t believe this happened. I miss my brother,” Fernando Vasquez said.

Enrique Vasquez and his dog were killed Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while out for a walk at the Wilshire Apartments near the intersection of Fountain View Drive and Richmond Avenue.

"He’s nice with everybody. He doesn’t do nothing bad, only work and walk the dogs,” Fernando Vasquez said.

According to police, the driver was a 12-year-old girl who was given permission to drive by her father, 42-year old Tomas Meija.

Meija was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide and endangering a child.

He is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

The district attorney's office said the punishment for his charges is anywhere between six months and two years in prison.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.