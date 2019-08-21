'I let out a whole clip': Court docs reveal details of pregnant woman's death investigation

HOUSTON - Court documents revealed new details Wednesday into the investigation of a pregnant woman who was found shot to death at a northwest Houston motel earlier this month.

Justin Herron, 31, is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Patra Perkins, who was carrying Herron’s child. Her body was found Aug. 4 in a room at the HomeTowne Studios on Guhn Road near Fawndale Lane. She had been shot at least eight times and 16 shell casings were found inside the room, police said.

Herron was booked into the Harris County Jail on Tuesday after being arrested in New Mexico on Aug. 10.

According to an affidavit, Herron rented the motel room where Perkins’ body was found on Aug. 2 and was picked up at the motel by a friend that night. The friend told investigators that Herron got into an argument over the phone with Perkins because she had been texting one of his friends, and the friend said he was going to “reach out and touch” Perkins, according to the affidavit.

Herron returned to the motel the next morning and called the friend back on Aug. 4, asking to be picked up from a Walmart near the motel, according to the affidavit. The friend said that, when Herron got in the car, he received a phone call from someone and said, “I let out a whole clip on Patra,” during the conversation, according to the affidavit. He then threw his two cellphones out of the car before buying a new one inside the Walmart, according to the affidavit.

Herron appeared in court Wednesday morning, and the judge ruled he should be held in jail without bond.

