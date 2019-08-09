'I didn't care if I drowned': Rescuer recalls harrowing effort to save boy

LA PORTE, Texas - Verionika Alvarez, 23, went back to Sylvan Beach Park Friday morning to put out flowers near the water where three siblings drowned late Thursday.

Just before 7 p.m., she and several others, including four siblings and their parents, were enjoying some time at the beach when chaos ensued.

Alvarez said she was standing near the water when she saw the parents struggling to pull their children out of the water, but neither they nor the kids could swim.

“I saw the parents were trying to grab them but then I saw the mom and the dad go under,” Alvarez said. “I just jumped in the water (and went) straight for the boy who was drowning.”

She jumped into the water and did her best to keep the 13-year-old above water.

“I didn’t know it was super deep where he was,” Alvarez said. “I kept him up, but the current just kept pulling us both down. I just knew to keep him up. I didn’t care if I drowned, I just knew to keep him up."

Alvarez said she felt hands on her as she was trying to keep the boy above water, but she didn’t see the other children.

"I thought the hands that I was feeling were the people around me,” Alvarez said. “I didn’t know there were other kids going down."

She managed to help the boy out of the water, but his siblings – ages 7, 10 and 12 – did not make it.

Alvarez and the boy she rescued both had to be hospitalized.

Alvarez had bruises on her arms from where the boy was clinging to her and had water in her stomach and lungs from fighting the current. The boy is expected to be OK.

Despite her heroic actions, Alvarez says she is not a hero, she was just doing the right thing. She said she regrets not being able to save the others.

