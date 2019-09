Pigeons are seen looking out of a crate in downtown Houston in this photo shared by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office on Sept. 11, 2019.

HOUSTON - Hundreds of pigeons were found in crates Wednesday in downtown Houston, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 12:35 p.m. on Fannin Street near Preston Street.

According to a tweet from the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, it appears someone was using a large net to capture the birds.

Animal cruelty investigators are at the scene, according to the tweet.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of pigeons discovered in crates. 400 blk. Fannin. Someone used large nets to capture them downtown. Animal Cruelty investigators on scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/eVqFktz0b1 — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 11, 2019

