Hundreds gather at vigil to mourn Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A candlelight vigil was held Monday for slain Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

The vigil was held at Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth Park on Horsepen Creek in Cypress.

Hundreds of community members, local leaders and law enforcement personnel attended the vigil.

There were several tributes to Dhaliwal around the city on Monday, including a moment of silence held for him at Toyota Center before the Rockets' preseason game.

The Rockets hold a moment of silence for fallen Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal prior to tip off of preseason game. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/r47MALqhPS — Alex Radow (@alexradow) October 1, 2019

Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, was killed Friday when he was shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County. The deputy made history in 2015 as the first Texas law enforcement officer to be allowed to wear a dastaar, or turban, and keep a beard, among other articles of his faith, while on duty.

At the park, it was an emotional night filled with tears, laughter and, most of all, praise for Dhaliwal.

"He was an ambassador not only for Sikhism but for the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement and everyone. He was a great deputy, and he will be missed," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Vigil for Deputy Dhaliwal LIVESTREAM: Mourners gather to pay their respects to Sikh Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was killed Friday when he was shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County. The deputy made history in 2015 as the first Texas law enforcement officer to be allowed to wear a dastaar (turban) and keep a beard, among other articles of his faith, while on duty. Here's an article that explains how you can honor Dhaliwal --> https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/explained-how-you-can-honor-deputy-dhaliwal-during-traditional-sikh-funeral-ceremonies Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, September 30, 2019

Dhaliwal's family was also in attendance as his stories of heroism were shared.

"The first thing I want to say to his father is, 'Thank you for raising a son with the values you have, not only the values but the courage that you gave him,'" Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia said.

Some who knew him and had the privilege of spending time with him say they revered Dhaliwal as a hero.

"His son, I think, is, like, 3 or 4 years old, and he would always ask his father, specifically, if he could tie a turban on him. One time we were sitting on his back porch and his son came over, asking for a turban, and Sandeep took his own turban off and tied it on his son and went and got another one. His son was just happy to look like his father," Marcus Means said.

Others who didn't know him said they came to the vigil with their families to pay their respects.

Deputy Jose Herrera said what happened to Dhaliwal is something he thinks about every time he puts on his uniform.

"Heartbroken, man. It's a brother. Because I imagine myself. I put myself out on the streets and I think about my family. That could be me. He has a family, too, and he didn't come home," Herrera said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.