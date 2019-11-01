HPD SWAT deploys tear gas, storm Southside home to end hours-long standoff with armed man

HOUSTON - An overnight standoff in a Southside neighborhood ended after a Houston police SWAT team deployed tear gas and stormed a home where an armed man was barricaded inside and refused to comply with negotiators, police say.

Houston police first tweeted at 10:47 p.m. Thursday that SWAT negotiators were headed to a home on the 4900 block of Winfree Road near Grace Lane to reports of an armed man barricaded in his home.

Investigators told KPRC the man pointed a shotgun through the window of his neighbor's home and the terrified homeowners ran to the back of the home and called the police.

The man also allegedly fired his gun, and when officers arrived and confronted him, police say he barricaded himself in his home.

Officers took strategic positions around the suspect's home and say they saw him carrying different weapons. During negotiations, police say the man ran outside with a pipe and allegedly tried to hit an officer. When SWAT negotiators hit the man with two non-lethal rounds, he went back inside.

Eventually, the SWAT team deployed tear gas as the man failed to comply with negotiators, and they used an armored vehicle to break their way into the home.

Officers swarmed the home and took the man into custody. He will face a slew of charges including felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.