HPD officer injured crime spree shooting walks out of hospital

HOUSTON - It was a heartwarming day for the Houston Police Department after an HPD officer who was injured in the line of duty returned home to his family Friday afternoon.

A line of officers cheered as Officer T. Roccaforte walked out of the Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The 29-year-old was shot three times in a gunbattle on Houston's South Side Sept. 13, Since then, he has been surrounded by family, friends and colleagues as he recovered.

His brothers in blue clapped and thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of Roccaforte as he walked out of the hospital all on his own Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.