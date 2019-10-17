HPD officer arrested, accused of refusing to leave Midtown bar

HOUSTON - A Houston Police Department officer was arrested after authorities said he refused to leave a Midtown bar early Thursday morning.

Adrian Ross, 27, was charged with resisting arrest. He was relieved of duty with pay after the incident. Ross was assigned to the South Central Patrol and had been with the department since September 2018.

Authorities said Ross was at Belle Station late in the night when he was asked to leave the bar. He said he didn't have to leave because he was an HPD officer, according to officials.

Deputies working as security at the bar asked for his identification and Ross quickly flashed it, according to authorities.

When the deputies asked to see his ID again, Ross got belligerent and resisted when they tried to arrest him, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.