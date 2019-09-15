HPD: Man allegedly holds pregnant common-law wife hostage during Saturday night SWAT standoff

A man faces charges after a domestic incident escalated to a hostage situation overnight in Houston.

The man is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Police said the incident began around 9:20 p.m. Saturday at a home on Alta Vista Street.

The man allegedly held his pregnant common-law wife against her will for several hours overnight after discovering a string of upsetting text messages on her phone, according to authorities.

After reading the texts, he reportedly threatened to shoot the woman and two others inside the house, police said. Those two victims managed to escape the house and call police.

A SWAT team negotiated with the man for an hour before he surrendered, police said.

The woman, who is five to six months pregnant, experienced labor pains during the crisis. She was transported to a hospital.



