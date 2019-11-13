HPD: Investigators testing white powder found in envelope at Houston police station

HOUSTON - Hazmat crews are investigating white powder found in an envelope at a Houston police station on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The white, powdery substance was found in a baggy inside an envelope at the Houston Police Department’s central patrol station, located at 33 Artesian Place, officials said.

The Houston Fire Department conducted a field test on the substance and plans to do further tests at a lab.

Investigators said the powder is likely cocaine, and there was a list of names on a letter that came with the powder.

Authorities said they do not believe there is a threat against law enforcement.



