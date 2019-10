HOUSTON - A child died Saturday afternoon after being found unresponsive in a west Houston apartment complex pool, police said.

The incident was reported at 12:55 p.m. in the 13000 block of Westheimer Road.

Houston police said after the young child was found unresponsive, she was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

It is unknown how the child drowned in the pool. The child's identity has not been released.

