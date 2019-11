KPRC's Sally Mamdooh shares an image from the parade route on Veteran's Day.

HOUSTON - Happy Veterans Day! Here are some of the amazing images coming out of the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Houston.

Do you have photos you'd like to share with us? Send them to us in the Click2Houston app using the Click2Pins feature or email us at Share@Click2Houston.com.

GALLERY: Veterans honored in Downtown Houston Parade

Posting this to honor my grandfathers, Charles Shaub & Henry Hajovsky, who served, respectively, in France & Siberia, in what we dearly wish was indeed the War to End All Wars. It's possible they marched in this Houston parade in 1918. #VeteransDay #ArmisticeDay #RemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/ptHXGeDKBq — Martin Hajovsky (@MartinHajovsky) November 11, 2019

We are so grateful for all of the brave men and women and everything they have done for our country. Support our veterans today at the Houston Veteran's Day Parade. #VeteransDay #America ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ https://t.co/iXZ5hEKz0E pic.twitter.com/AFcX1Pdaz0 — Hilton Houston GArea (@HiltonHouGArea) November 11, 2019

@EspinosaJesse Enjoyed watching the Ram Band at the veterans parade in downtown Houston today! From Chavez Lobo Band parent ๐Ÿ˜ pic.twitter.com/2Nj5AYDXzW — RDeluna (@RDeluna6) November 11, 2019

Houston Veterans Day Parade 2019. Thank you cheer and ROTC for joining us pic.twitter.com/lf76M0KZhZ — Keavon Runnels (@SFA_SonicBoom) November 11, 2019

Warming up in parade block for the American Heroes Parade in downtown Houston! Everybody loves a parade! @2015CSPrincipal @cfisdmusicman @CFISDMusic pic.twitter.com/izcPxiEli6 — Cy Springs Band (@CySpringsBand) November 11, 2019

Veterans Day Parade! โ€” at Downtown Houston https://t.co/Jek2T1fF6n — Mรณnica Santiago-Petw (@Petway_Santiago) November 11, 2019

Our @edison_school LCDC students are ready for the city of Houston Veterans Day parade @HISDEastArea #edisonexcellence pic.twitter.com/AofTvniqFg — Karina Lopez (@LopezprinciPAL) November 11, 2019

Houston Veterans Day Parade 2019 pic.twitter.com/mFHceiDu9N — ClementsNJROTC (@ClementsNJROTC) November 11, 2019

So very humbled and honored to walk the halls of #SamHoustonElementary @BryanISD during their #VeteransDay2019 parade honoring those men and women who have served our country for the freedoms we all cherish today! Thank you, Sam Houston Ravens! #BestParadeEver — Bradley King (@BradleyKingTX) November 11, 2019

HAPPY VETERANS DAY! ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ The City of Houston is having a big celebration and parade! Road closures in downtown from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. @KPRC2 #kprc2 https://t.co/2fo2y6ZXqP — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) November 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.