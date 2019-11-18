Did your child's school make the list? Houston's top performing schools revealed

Pexels photo

HOUSTON - A list of Houston's top 10 performing schools was released Monday during a press conference.

Children At Risk reviewed 1,426 public and public charter schools in Houston, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and Waller counties. The rankings were measured by achievement indicators, performance indicators, growth indicators and college readiness.

Here are the top performing schools:

Top 10 elementary schools:

Spring Branch Academic Institute – Spring Branch ISD T. H. Rogers School – Houston ISD Devers El – Devers ISD Creekside Forest El – Tomball ISD Rummel Creek El – Spring Branch ISD Commonwealth El – Fort Bend ISD Cornerstone El – Fort Bend ISD West University El – Houston ISD Mandarin Immersion Magnet School – Houston ISD Galatas El – Conroe ISD

Top 10 middle schools

Spring Branch Academic Institute – Spring Branch ISD T. H. Rogers School – Houston ISD Austin Middle – Galveston ISD Cornerstone Academy – Spring Branch ISD Project Chrysalis Middle – Houston ISD Mandarin Immersion Magnet School – Houston ISD Harmony School Of Innovation – Katy Harmony School Of Science Energized For Stem Academy West Middle – Houston ISD Fort Settlement Middle – Fort Bend ISD Beckendorff J H – Katy ISD

Top 10 high schools

Debakey High School for Health Professions – Houston ISD Kerr High School – Alief ISD Carnegie Vanguard High School – Houston ISD Eastwood Academy – Houston ISD Young Women’s College Prep Academy – Houston ISD East Early College High School – Houston ISD Alief Early College High School – Alief ISD North Houston Early College High School – Houston ISD Challenge Early College High School – Houston ISD Houston Academy for International Studies – Houston ISD

Did your child's school make the list?

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.