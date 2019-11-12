Houston police investigating after body found in Herman Brown park

Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead in Herman Brown Park on Nov. 12, 2019.

Houston police are investigating after a body was found in Herman Brown Park in east Houston Tuesday morning.

HPD homicide detectives are at the 400 block of Mercury Drive near the Interstate 10 East Freeway after a body was discovered at about 9:45 a.m., police say.

A man was found dead after having suffered one or two injuries and trauma to his head. Police say it appears the vicitm had been in some sort of altercation but suffered no gunshot wounds.

The man's body was found deep in the woods and police are unclear if the victim walked to that point or was dumped there.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

