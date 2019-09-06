Houston man may be first person charged after bump stock ban, feds say

George Frey/Getty Images

HOUSTON - A Houston man is the first person in Texas and may be the first person in the U.S. to be charged with a bump stock violation after a federal ban on the device was instituted earlier this year, according to federal prosecutors.

Ajay Dhingra, 43, was indicted on four charges in connection with an investigation that started after a concerning call was made to the George Bush Foundation on Aug. 17, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Dhingra is prohibited from owning a firearm or ammunition because he has been committed to a mental institution in the past.

Prosecutors said authorities searched Dhingra’s residence and found two guns, one of which had a bump stock installed. More than 270 rounds of 9 mm ammunition were also found, prosecutors said.

Bump stocks are devices that use the recoil of a gun to increase the rate at which it can be fired. The devices were banned in March.

If convicted, Dhingra faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine on each count.

A mug shot of Dhingra was not released by federal authorities.

