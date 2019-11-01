Houston leads nation in armored truck robberies

HOUSTON - Houston has led the nation in armored truck robberies since 2015, according to officials at the FBI's field office in Houston.

Additionally, officials said, there have already been more of these types of robberies in the city this year than in all of 2018

"Our office covers more than just Houston, like Beaumont, but I can tell you that the vast majority of these crimes happen in Houston," said Christina Garza, spokeswoman for the FBI.

Here are the numbers since 2015.

On Friday, people believed to have been planning an armored truck robbery were involved in a shootout with police.

Last week, 68-year-old Francis Hazzard was shot and killed while guarding an armored truck outside of a restaurant in northwest Houston. There's a $55,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest or charging of the people responsible for his death.

There is also a $105,000 reward in the 2015 slaying of Alvin Kinney, a Brinks armored truck guard who was killed by robbers.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477 or the FBI at 800-225-5324.

