Houston firefighter Kenneth Stavinoha who died on duty laid to rest Thursday

It was a sad day for the Houston Fire Department Thursday as crews said their final goodbyes to a firefighter who died on duty over the weekend.

Firefighter Kenneth Stavinoha, 36, died after suffering a heart attack at Station 27 while he was working.

The Houston Professional Firefighters Association shared a video of Stavinoha's funeral service at the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart Thursday morning. Stavinoha was laid to rest in a private service.

Earlier this week, a procession was held in Stavinoha's honor as his body was moved from the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office to Klein Memorial Park. A wall of honor was formed at the medical examiner's office by the Houston Fire Department honor guard.

Stavinoha had been a part of the Houston Fire Department since January 2018.

