Houston City Council hopeful chases robbery suspect who tried to stab him

HOUSTON - Houston City Council hopeful, 18-year-old Marcel McClinton says he chased down a 30-year-old robbery suspect who tried to stab him Thursday night.

Houston police say Adrian Bucio, 30, went into the Chevron gas station at the corner of Memorial Drive and Sam Houston Parkway at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He allegedly took a couple cases of beer and left without paying for them.

McClinton had just pulled into the parking lot and was headed to the Starbucks next door. He told KPRC he heard someone shouting "Someone stop him." When he looked up, he saw a man, later identified as Bucio, running with something in his hand.

He, a store employee and another customer began chasing Bucio through the parking lot.

In a statement released Friday, McClinton said his intention was to keep the suspect away from customers at Starbucks until police arrived.

Police say Bucio dropped the beer and pulled out a knife.

"The suspect quickly pulled out a knife and attempted to stab Marcel in the face," McClinton's statement read. "Marcel and others called 911 while forcing the suspect through the parking lot and into the street."

Officers arrived at the scene and took Bucio into custody. McClinton tweeted videos of the chase and his arrest.

In one video, people can be seen running and a man can be heard yelling, "Put the f------ knife down," though it is unclear who said it.

Bucio faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery charges, according to the Houston Police Department.

