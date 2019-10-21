Here's what you need to know about security, road closures, detours ahead of World Series game

HOUSTON - Security will be a top priority for city officials and emergency responders as the Astros get ready to take on the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the World Series.

Here are a few things you need to know about security during the World Series.

1.) The Houston Police department will be out in full force.

Chief Art Acevedo said his department will have uniformed officers, crime-fighting units, the SWAT team, the bomb squad and plainclothes officers patrolling the area around Minute Maid Park.

“You will not know that there’s a police officer right by you but rest assured that even when you don’t see us we're going to be there, not to mention that we are using public safety cameras and other technologies to monitor the situation," Acevedo said.

2,) There will be road closures and detours near the stadium.

The closures will start at 3 p.m. and last until 1 a.m. on game days.

Here’s a look at closure and detours:

3.) Emergency responders are asking the public to stay vigilant.

They are asking the public to report suspicious activity to the nearest officer or call 911 for assistance.

4.) Fans to being asked to avoid drinking and driving by make arrangements to have a sober ride.

The HPD will be patrolling the streets to make sure no one is being unsafe.

