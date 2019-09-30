Here's a list of events honoring Deputy Dhaliwal this week

HOUSTON - Ever since a Harris County deputy was killed in the line of duty last week, people have been placing flowers, ribbons and wreathes along the street where he was shot.

From all accounts of the people who knew him, Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was a model law enforcement officer. He was courteous, kind and got to know the people in the community he served.

Here is a list of events scheduled this week to honor the fallen deputy.

Monday

A candlelight vigil Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will pay tribute to Dhaliwal. The event will be held at Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth Park on Horsepen Creek at 9118 Wheat Cross Drive in Cypress.

A reading of the Sikh religious text, called the Guru Granth Sahbi, begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Sikh National Center at 7500 North Sam Houston Parkway West in Houston. It will continue until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday

Papa John's Houston is raising funds in the wake of Dhaliwal's death. The company will donate all of its profits made Tuesday to the Dhaliwal family. To show your support, you can order from any Greater Houston-area Papa John's location.

Wednesday

Dhaliwal's funeral will be held Wednesday at the Berry Center at 8877 Barker Cypress Road. There will be a Sikh religious ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and a law enforcement ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend both, space permitting.

The Adriatic Cafe wants to make sure Dhaliwal's wife and three children are taken care of. Owners of the Italian grill said Dhaliwal was a frequent customer and they are saddened by his death. His last visit was three weeks ago. The cafe will donate 30% of every customers' bill Wednesday and Thursday to the Dhaliwal family. The cafe is also accepting individual donations.

Thursday

Donations at the Adriatic Café continue, where 30% of every customer's bill will go to the Dhaliwal family. Again, the cafe is also accepting individual donations.

