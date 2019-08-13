Here are the newest businesses to open in Houston

Want to check out the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a tea spot to a mattress store, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to land around town.

Kung Fu Tea

Photo: kung fu tea/Yelp

Looking for a new spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea and juices and smoothies? There's a new Kung Fu Tea outpost in town, located in Midtown at 3201 Louisiana St., Suite 106.

This international franchise has locations across the United States, as well as Australia, Canada, Vietnam and Taiwan. The spot serves up Taiwanese-style bubble tea, along with an assortment of milk teas, slush drinks, punch and espresso. Patrons can customize their drinks by choosing the level of topping (tapioca, beans, pudding, bubbles or jelly), sugar and ice. (Check out the full menu here.)

Elevated Wellness CBD

Photo: elevated wellness cbd/Yelp

Stroll past 415 Westheimer Road, Unit 102 in Neartown - Montrose and you'll find Elevated Wellness CBD, a new spot to score vitamins and supplements and more.

As stated on the business' Facebook page, " We established Elevated Wellness CBD in October of 2018 after conducting almost two years of research on CBD benefits and products." The local chain also has a store in nearby Bellaire. The spot offers CBD-infused tinctures, capsules and topical ointments designed to relieve pain and reduce inflammation and anxiety. The store also has a line of CBD products for dogs and cats. (Check out the entire product line here.)

Mattress Zone

Photo: matress zone/Yelp

Mattress Zone is a furniture store, offering mattresses, home decor and more., that recently opened its doors at 3457 Clear Lake City Blvd., Suite 600, in Clear Lake.

This is the local chain's second outpost in the Houston area. Mattress Zone has a showroom full of innerspring, memory foam and hybrid mattresses from brands offering a variety of size and firmness options. The store also has a large collection of contemporary and traditional bedroom furniture sets. (Check out what's available here.)

