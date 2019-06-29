Here are the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Want to hit up the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a an ice cream parlor to a seafood spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to land around town.

Flower & Cream

Photo: stephanie n./Yelp

A newcomer to Braeswood Place, Flower & Cream is an ice cream and frozen yogurt spot, offering macarons and doughnuts that's located at 2617 W. Holcombe Blvd., Suite B. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

The artisan ice cream shop offers 11 flavors at the moment and all the mix-ins are made in-house, according to Eater.com. Guests can also choose from a variety of different cone options. Look for the Nutella banana, the honey rose and the roasted strawberry ice cream, as well as the matcha cone.

Beard Papa's

Photo: joanne c./Yelp

New to 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite G, in Sharpstown is Beard Papa's, a bakery, offering desserts and more.

This franchise has locations across the country. The bakery serves up cream puffs in a variety of shell and custard flavors, fondant and ice cream shakes. On the menu, look for the chocolate eclair puff, the dulce de leche puff and the caramel cream puff. (Check out the full menu here.)

Mico's Hot Chicken

Photo: halal f./Yelp

Head over to 3803 San Jacinto St. in Midtown and you'll find Mico's Hot Chicken, a chicken shop, food truck and Southern spot. And with five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

The truck has three items on the menu: Halal chicken tenders, The Sammich (brioche bun with coleslaw, pickles, and Mico's signature sauce) as well as Animal fries (waffle fries topped with melted cheese, Mico's signature sauce, chopped chicken and chives). (Find the menu here.)

Magnol French Baking

Photo: Magnol French baking/Yelp

Now open at 1500 N. Post Oak Road, Suite 160. in Spring Branch East is Magnol French Baking, a bakery.

The newcomer offers organic French bread and pastries. The menu includes baguettes, pecan-cranberry bread, hamburger buns, boules and pain de mie in various sizes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline