Here are the freshest new businesses to open in Houston

Interested in getting the lowdown the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a sub franchise to a medical spa, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to open their doors recently.

Jersey Mike's Subs

Photo: greg b./Yelp

New to 7670 Katy Freeway in Spring Branch East is Jersey Mike's Subs, a spot to score sandwiches and more.

The national sandwich franchise has eight other locations in the Houston area. The shop serves "Northeast-style cold sub sandwiches," hot subs, wraps and breakfast sandwiches.

On the menu, look for the Big Kahuna chicken cheesesteak with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños and extra cheese; Mike's Famous Philly with steak, grilled onions, peppers & white American cheese; and the Jersey Shore's Favorite with provolone, ham and cappacuolo. (Check out the full menu here.)

Cindy's Nail Salon

Photo: cindy's nail salon/Yelp

Head over to 12131 Westheimer Road, Suite D in Eldridge / West Oaks and you'll find Cindy's Nail Salon, a new nail salon and waxing and eyelash service spot.

The salon offers facials, massages, eyelash extensions, body waxing and manicures and pedicures in a range of price points. The nail services include any combination of powder, polish, shellac or design. Clients can also enjoy one of ten drink options while there. (Check out all the services offered at the salon here.)

Crown Medical Spa

Photo: crown medical spa/Yelp

Wander over to 1301 Waugh Drive, Suite 200, in Neartown - Montrose and you'll find Crown Medical Spa, a skin care, laser hair removal and body contouring spot.

According to the business' Facebook page, Crown Medical Spa combines "the state of the art procedures used in [the] doctor's office with the relaxing experience of the day spa."

In addition to laser hair removal and body contouring, the spa offers injectables, custom facials and advanced skincare treatments such as chemical peels, skin tightening, microdermabrasion, skin resurfacing and more. (The full list of services can be found here.)

