Here are the freshest new businesses to debut in Houston

Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Houston? From a health-conscious cafes to an arts workshop/eatery, read on for a list of the newest spots to arrive recently.

Mendocino Farms

PHOTO: mendocino farms/YELP

Looking for a new New American spot to score salads and sandwiches? Mendocino Farms has added a new location in Greater Uptown at 1111-05 Uptown Park Blvd. So far, the new location has been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for a wide variety of salads, sandwiches and entrees. There are also seasonal selections and vegan options. Mendocino Farms has other locations in California.

Penny Quarter

Photo: ray mark c./Yelp

New to 1424 Westheimer Road in Montrose is Penny Quarter, a wine bar and cafe offering coffee, tea and more.

The menu features breakfast sandwiches, seafood salads, burgers, steaks and other New American comfort foods. (View the bar's full wine list here.)

Gaspy's Cafe & Leather Workshop

Photo: gypsy's cafe & leather workshop/Yelp

Now open at 2413 Rice Blvd. in University Place is Gaspy's Cafe & Leather Workshop, an eatery, music venue and craft space offering art classes, live shows and more.

The cafe serves small plates and appetizers, such as empanadas, hummus, salads and paninis, as well as beer, wine and coffee. (Check out the schedule of upcoming workshops here.)

