Here are the 5 newest businesses to open in Houston

Interested in finding out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a food hall to a tea house, read on to see the newest businesses to make their debut near you.

The Blind Goat

The Blind Goat is a downtown Vietnamese spot, that recently opened at 409 Travis St., Suite 367.

It is one of five restaurants located inside the Bravery Chef's Hall. Owner Christine Ha, winner of season three of MasterChef, has created a menu that includes shareables like crispy shrimp, bowls like G.O.A.T. Curry (coconut, lemongrass, cilantro, pickled mustard greens and jasmine rice) and desserts like the Vietnamese Affogato with Oreo crumbles, ice cream, condensed milk, toasted coconut and chicory coffee. (Check out the full menu here.)

Warehouse 72

Photo: warehouse 72/Yelp

Head over to 7620 Katy Freeway, Suite 305, in Spring Branch East and you'll find Warehouse 72, a new Italian, Mediterranean and New American spot.

Warehouse 72 occupies the same space as the former Spaghetti Warehouse, which was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey. The new spot offers a more upscale dining experience, with a menu featuring seafood, salad, pizza, pasta, steak, pork and chicken. Look for the fried mozzarella appetizer and Australian lamb chops with oak wood-smoked carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach and hazelnut pesto. (Here's the entire menu.)

Local Poke

Photo: local poke/Yelp

Stop by 1737 W. 34th St., Suite 100, in Central Northwest and you'll find Local Poke, a Hawaiian spot, offering poke and more.

This local chain has two other Houston locations. Diners can order a signature bowl or create their own, which involves seven steps: pick a bowl size, a base, proteins, sides, mix-ins, a sauce and finally toppings. (Take a look at the full of the menu here.)

Memorial Tacos

Photo: memorial tacos/Yelp

A new addition to Greater Uptown , Memorial Tacos is a spot to score tacos and more that's located at 7951 Katy Freeway, Suite T.

This fast-casual eatery serves up nachos, quesadillas and, of course, tacos. The spot offers breakfast tacos, street tacos and specialty tacos at different price points. Try the pulled pork tacos with red cabbage slaw & pickled jalapeños, and shrimp tacos with onions, cilantro and avocado, along with a side of charro beans and a frozen margarita. (Explore the menu here.)

Teaspoon of Boba

Photo: teaspoon of boba/Yelp

Teaspoon of Boba is a spot to score bubble tea, juices and smoothies and ice cream and frozen yogurt, that recently opened its doors at 11818 Airline Drive, Suite I, in Greater Greenspoint.

The cafe offers coffee, tea, frozen drinks, Vietnamese sandwiches and Italian yogurt. On the menu, look for a piña colada smoothie, taro cream tea, the crispy pork sandwich and New York cheesecake frozen yogurt. (Here's the entire menu.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

