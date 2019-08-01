Here are the 5 newest businesses to launch in Houston

Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Houston? From a dessert spot to a Mediterranean restaurant, read on for the newest businesses to land around town.

Meet Fresh

Photo: meet fresh/Yelp

Looking for a new spot to score desserts, bubble tea and shaved ice? Meet Fresh has added a new location in Sharpstown at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Unit I.

This international franchise has locations in nearly every corner of the world, including 30 in the United States. The spot serves up traditional Taiwanese desserts like soft taro balls, shaved ice and herbal grass jelly with many topping options. Look for the boba milk tea, the signature icy grass jelly, the almond pudding and the redbean and sweet potato taro ball.

Good Harvest

Photo: mimi n./Yelp

Good Harvest is a Chinese spot, offering hot pot and more, that recently opened at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite D238, in Sharpstown.

Good Harvest is a new franchise in the United States, but it has more than 50 locations in China. According to the business's website, it uses a fish from the province of Guangdong and special peppers from the Hainan province for its signature dish, the pepper crunch fish pot. Other menu standouts include the minced fish combo, the seafood pot (includes an appetizer, flat bread and wine) and the chicken with Hua-Diu wine. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

The Chicken & Rice Guys

New to 2723 Yale St. in the Heights is The Chicken & Rice Guys, a Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and halal spot.

This franchise started in Boston and has ventured outside Massachusetts for the first time. The new Heights eatery serves up salad, rice plates and street food with a Middle Eastern influence.Try the seasoned and grilled halal chicken with creamy garlic sauce, as well as the chicken and beef combo plate with seasoned rice, toasted pita and crisp lettuce. Save some room for the baklava. (Check out the entire menu here.)

Fat Ni BBQ

Photo: fat ni BBQ/Yelp



A Sharpstown newcomer, Fat Ni BBQ is a Chinese spot, offering barbecue and noodles that's located at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A1.

This franchise started with several food trucks in New York City. The chain, which serves up Chinese street food, now has three restaurants in Texas too. The menu features seasoned skewered fish and meats (such as squid, chicken, lamb, sausage and beef) as well as noodle soup and hibachi potatoes. (Take a look at the menu here.)

Ouzo Bay

Photo: ouzo bay/Yelp

Ouzo Bay is a lounge and Mediterranean spot, that recently opened its doors at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite G130, in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area.

The upscale eatery "channels the Greek islands" with a blue and white color scheme and a menu that features lots of seafood and Greek wine. Main course selections include the grilled ora king salmon gigantes with white bean puree, fried chickpeas, baby tomatoes, sesame seeds and crushed garlic chips, and the Gulf red snapper. A solid list of appetizers and sides are also on offer, ranging from tzatziki to the truffled crab mac and cheese. (Explore the rest of the menu here.)

