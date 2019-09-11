Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Houston

Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a dim sum spot to a coffee shop, read on to see the newest spots to arrive near you.

One Dim Sum

Photo: becky z./Yelp

Stop by 510 Gray St., Suite D, in Midtown and you'll find One Dim Sum, a new spot to score dim sum and more.

This spot serves up Cantonese-style dim sum and stir-fry, with menu options like pan-fried dumplings, salted egg yolk custard sesame balls and truffle beef fried rice. On the main course menu, look for black truffle duck and numbing shrimp. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

Minuti Coffee

Photo: minuti coffee/Yelp

New to 1275 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 200 in Eldridge / West Oaks is Minuti Coffee, a spot to score coffee and tea and gelato.

This franchise serves up coffee imported from Modena, Italy, with many locations in the stretch between Houston and Dallas.The menu includes espresso drinks, cold brew and iced coffee. Tea, blended cold beverages and Italian cream soda are also on the drink menu. Looking for a snack? This spot offers gelato, sandwiches and a variety of pastries. (Here's the full menu.)

The Rice Box

Photo: thuy h./Yelp

A newcomer to River Oaks, The Rice Box is an Asian fusion and Chinese spot that's located at 1111 S. Shepherd Drive.

This former food truck now has three Houston-area locations. Menu standouts include the Chow Fun with shrimp, house-made rice noodles, stir fried egg, beansprouts, cabbage and green onions, and the Chongqing chicken special. Drink options include beer, soda, iced tea, hot tea and nitro tea. (Find the rest of the menu here.)

