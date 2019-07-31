Here are the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Houston

Want to check out the freshest new spots in Houston? From a Korean steakhouse to an Italian restaurant, read on for a list of the newest destinations to open their doors around town.

BORI

A newcomer to Spring Branch West, BORI is a steakhouse and Korean and Asian fusion spot that's located at 1453 Witte Road.

"Bringing an original and unique dining experience to Houston, BORI introduces the first authentic South Korean-inspired steak by using the finest and highest quality meats for a complete exposure to the cultural flavor and essence of Korean taste," reads the business's Facebook page.

The upscale restaurant serves up stew, noodles and other banchan (side dishes), along with high quality, thin cuts of beef, pork and veggies. Diners use the grill integrated into their table to cook the meat to their liking.

Moon Cat Space Beauty Lounge

Stop by 2617 W. Holcombe Blvd., Suite F, Studio 26, in Braeswood Place and you'll find Moon Cat Space Beauty Lounge, a new eyelash service and eyebrow service spot.

The owner of this salon is a licensed cosmetologist and lash master who is known as "The Lash Guardian," according to the business's website. The salon offers eyelash extensions (classic, signature, volume and mega volume), as well as lash tinting and eyebrow shaping. (Check out all salon services offered here.)

Mina Ristorante

Now open at 3641 W. Alabama St. in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area is Mina Ristorante, an Italian spot.

The eatery is "a modern take on traditional cuisine, blending creativity and comfort with all the charm of a family-owned neighborhood eatery," according to the business's Facebook page. The restaurant serves up Italian staples such as pasta, steak, pork, chicken and seafood.

Menu standouts include the antipasto Italiano with signature roasted veggies, mozzarella, Italian charcuterie and marinated olives to start, grilled Colombian trout with toasted almonds and cranberries, sauteed vegetables and pinot-lemon broth for the entree and gelato for dessert. (Explore the menu here.)

