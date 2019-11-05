Here are several issues on which Fort Bend County residents are voting on

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - In Fort Bend County, there were several major issues on the ballot on which residents were voting Tuesday.

Fort Bend County Drainage District Bond Election

Fort Bend County residents will vote on a flood bond referendum for the first time in decades. In the event that the bond is approved, the bond would allow the Fort Bend County Drainage District to borrow $83 million for 25 projects regarding flooding and drainage, without having to raise taxes as a requirement.

Most of the projects were chosen based on their approval or pending approval of federal/state grant money with the intention of giving the county leverage on $186 million in federal funds for a total project benefit of $268.9 million.

"Flooding is a big issue because we have all this construction, everybody is moving out this way," saidTitus Rogers, a Fort Bend County voter.

Sugar Land's $90 Million General Obligation Bond

The Sugar Land City Council has proposed a $90 million general obligation bond to address drainage, streets, public safety facilities and an animal shelter. The projects would be spread throughout the city and were chosen based on feedback from the city's residents. If voters approved the tax rate, the impact would be about $10 per month for the average Sugar Land homeowner.

If approved, the projects would begin from 2021-2023.

District 28's Special General Election

After State Rep. Dr. John Zerwas announced his retirement July 31, there are six Republicans and one Democrat running for the position.

This special election would fill that vacancy in the Texas House District 28, which spans from Katy to Rosenberg and Simonton to Houston.

Missouri City Council

Districts A, B, C and D will be voted on.

Weston Lakes Mayor

Ramona Neal and Mary Rose Zdunkewicz are running for mayor.

