Help rolling in for Harvey victim featured in KPRC 2 story

HOUSTON - Help is rolling in for a Hurricane Harvey victim who was forced to move back into his gutted home after funding for temporary housing ran out in September.

Work to repair the storm damage finally began at Johnny Hicks' northeast Harris County home in January. However, contractors who caused more damage, and a lack of checks and balances over the process, meant the project came to a halt late in the summer.

After seeing Hicks's story on KPRC 2 on Tuesday, people from as far away as New York have offered to pitch in.

A viewer who wants to remain anonymous paid for Hicks to return to the extended-stay hotel where he was previously living.

"I feel really good," Hicks said Wednesday. "I just thank them. I appreciate what y'all done, too, and everybody else."

How you can help

If you would like to contribute to a GoFundMe account set up for Hicks, click here.

Here is a list of items, services and trades that are needed to repair Hicks' home. If you can help with the project, please contact Michelle Brown with WeatherShield Solutions at 346-302-1737 or michelle@weathershieldsolutions.com.

Wood -- and lots of it

Framer

Hardie plank

Heating

Roofing

Subfloor

Drywall

Insulation

Electric

Trim

Cabinets

Flooring

Bathtub/faucets/sinks

Interior/exterior doors

Door hardware

Paint

A/C window units

Appliances

Windows

Furniture

