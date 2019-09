HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office thanked District 1 Gang Investigator A. Robicheauz for the deputy's great work in confiscating several street drugs during a traffic stop.

Officials said the traffic stop was made on Bammel Road in northwest Harris County, and 18 grams of cocaine, 115 grams of black tar heroin, 4 grams of meth and 5.7 ounces of synthetic marijuana were seized.

