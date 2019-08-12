Missing three-legged dog spotted after escaping from Katy foster home

KATY, Texas - Volunteers in Katy are searching for a three-legged dog that has been missing since Saturday.

“I just keep looking for him, hoping that he will come back,” said Betsy Irwin, with Golden Beginnings Golden Retriever Rescue.

Rusty's life

Irwin said that the dog on the run, Rusty, a rescued golden retriever, had a rough start to life.

She said the dog was found underneath a bridge in Corpus Christi. He had been hit by a car and had to have one of his legs amputated due to his injuries, according to Irwin.

KPRC2 Rusty

How he escaped

Irwin said she was notified by the vet that the dog would be transported to Houston and she would help with his recuperation. Over the weekend, Rusty escaped by squeezing underneath Irwin’s fence, she said.

“He just took off,” Irwin said. “I’m concerned that he is hurt again and I’m concerned that he’s in trouble, (that he) needs some help.”

Trying to find him

Since Rusty escaped, Irwin said, she and others have been handing out flyers and searching for the dog. She said Rusty was last seen near the intersection of Clay and Stacy roads in Katy.

Irwin said she's worried sick about Rusty and hopes that, if someone sees him, they will report it right away.

“We just need to find him. I just wish we had some sort of sighting so I could help him,” Irwin said.

Rusty spotted?

A photo of a dog was sent to KPRC 2 that matches the description of Rusty was spotted Monday afternoon in a neighborhood.

Irwin said Rusty is very timid and may not respond if called. He is wearing dog tags, is a reddish tint and has some shaved fur patches. If you see him, you're asked to contact Golden Beginnings Golden Retriever Rescue at 281-480-4942.

