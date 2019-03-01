Woman accused of leaving father, children behind after crashing, stealing vehicle

TOMBALL, Texas - At first glance, you see dashcam video of a crash scene at the intersection of Tomball Parkway and Zion Road.

Amid the first responders and other people milling about the scene, one person is missing and Tomball police said she's a key component of the incident.

Margretta Green is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to a child. Both charges are felonies.

Police said Green rear-ended another vehicle around 9 p.m. Thursday. After crashing, police said Green assaulted two people and stole a bystander's truck, leaving her 64-year-old father and three young children behind.

"Two bystanders stopped to help because the car was smoking. As the bystanders approached the car, the lady jumped out of the vehicle and assaulted both bystanders who were trying to help," officials said.

Tomball police followed Green to Hufsmith-Kohrville, where she crashed into another vehicle and came to a stop in the median, authorities said. She then is accused of approaching officers with her hands up as if she had a weapon.

"Ran towards officers with her hands up as if she had a weapon. Officers immediately noticed that she had no weapon in her hand. One officer drew down with a Taser, giving her a command and she was taken into custody without incident," officials said.

Police officials said Green will receive a mental health evaluation.

Officials said Green's father and three children were not hurt.

