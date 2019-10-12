UK man honors Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal with custom sports car

A man from the United Kingdom honored fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal with a custom-made sports car, according to a tweet from a fellow HCSO deputy.

In a tweet, Deputy Thomas Gilliland wrote that Raj Panesar created the car in Leeds, United Kingdom.

The car is painted yellow and features the words "Sheriff" and "Harris County" in blue. It also bears Dhaliwal's name and badge number. Behind the door, the Indian state of Punjab is painted, spangled with stars to honor Dhaliwal's Punjabi heritage and U.S. nationality.

Dhaliwal was shot and killed in an ambush during a traffic stop in north Harris County last month. He made history in 2015 when he became the first law enforcement officer in Texas to be allowed to wear articles of the Sikh faith while on duty, including a dastaar (turban) and beard.

A beautiful tribute wrap was done in Leeds,UK by Raj Panesar. It features Dahliwal's badge number, the thin blue line, with the state of Punjab in stars. it will be used at Sikh events in remembrance of Sandeep's service. #neverforgotten pic.twitter.com/pWGjRqKuTn — Deputy Thomas Gilliland (@DeputyGill_HCSO) October 11, 2019

Earlier this month, Dhaliwal was honored in a traditional Sikh funeral followed by a memorial service by the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Prominent members of the Sikh community from around the world, including Canada and Australia, attended the funeral and speakers included U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Sikhs are a member of the Indian diaspora and there are large communities of Sikhs in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

